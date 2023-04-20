Media Advisory: Marshall University’s Honors College to host 61st annual honors convocation

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Honors College will host the 61st annual Elizabeth Gibson Drinko Honors Convocation Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

The mission of the Honors College is to provide an environment for innovative teaching and learning with the use of an interdisciplinary curriculum. The Honors College collaborates with university and public partners to foster inclusive academic excellence in a diverse and supportive community. The Honors Convocation is a university-wide celebration of outstanding academic achievement and service to the community. Students being recognized for their accomplishments are presented their certificates by faculty representatives from the programs conferring these awards. Additionally, all students graduating with University Honors through the Honors College are presented with their Honors College medallions.

For more information on the Honors College, visit www.marshall.edu/honors/.

WHO: Marshall University Honors College

WHAT: Honors Convocation

WHEN: Friday, April 21, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Joan C. Edwards Playhouse