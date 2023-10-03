Media Advisory: Marshall University Health and Wellness Fair starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—Marshall University and Marshall Health will host its annual Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for students, faculty, staff and Marshall Health employees. The event is free and is meant to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Free health screenings will be provided by the following:

Flu vaccines by Marshall Family Medicine (insurance required)

Flu vaccines by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Blood pressure screenings by Marshall Cardiology / Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Functional movement screenings by Marshall University’s School of Physical Therapy

Early detection and self-mammogram checks by the breast oncology unit at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center

Other participants in the health fair include:

Marshall Dentistry

Marshall Dermatology

Marshall OB/GYN

Marshall Psychiatry

MU-SPEAC

Marshall University Rec Center

Marshall University Minority Health Institute / Marshall University Department of Public Health

The presenting sponsor for the event is Marshall Health, with additional sponsorships provided by the university’s Office of Human Resources and Intercultural and Student Affairs.



The health fair will be held in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Media are welcome and encouraged to attend.