Media Advisory: Landing of aircraft donated to New River CTC Aircraft Maintenance Technician School

BEAVER, W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College has issued the following media advisory on the landing of an aircraft donated to New River CTC Aircraft Maintenance Technician School.

WHO & WHAT: First airplane to be used in New River CTC Aircraft Maintenance Technician program will be flying in for delivery. Representatives of the American Electric Power Foundation and NorthStar Technologies LLC as well as members of the New River CTC will be in attendance.

WHEN: Friday, September 15, 2023, at 1:00pm, plane will be flying in at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

The Aviation Mechanic Program Hangar #6

340 Airport Circle

Beaver, WV 25813

Contact: Ms. Mykah Price, Media Contact, [email protected]