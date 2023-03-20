Media Advisory: HealthNet Aeromedical Services to host nurses and paramedics from across the country for training event in Charleston

HealthNet Aeromedical Services will welcome 31 nurses and paramedics from around the country enrolled in the Association of Air Medical Services’ Critical Care Transport Academy (CCTA) to its Training Center for an intensive, two-day educational and training event.



The volunteer mentors with the CCTA will utilize HealthNet’s helicopter simulator and simulation equipment to provide hands-on clinical and safety training to the academy students.



This Academy consists of a 40-week structured program with scenario-based evaluations, individual assignments, and group assignments with the goal of providing a solid foundation, tools to face the challenges of flight crew orientation, interview practice sessions, and a collaborative approach to helping academy graduates find a flight program that is the best fit for them.



When: Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Where: HealthNet Aeromedical Services’ Corporate Training Center, 110 Wyoming St., Charleston, WV 25303



About the Event: During the media availability period, attendees will be taking part in surgical, airway, and ventilation scenarios. Students, program mentors, and HealthNet leadership will be available for interviews.