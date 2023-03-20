Media Advisory: HealthNet Aeromedical Services to host nurses and paramedics from across the country for training event in Charleston

Media availability is Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|HealthNet Aeromedical Services to Host Nurses and Paramedicsfrom Across the Country for Training Event
|HealthNet Aeromedical Services will welcome 31 nurses and paramedics from around the country enrolled in the Association of Air Medical Services’ Critical Care Transport Academy (CCTA) to its Training Center for an intensive, two-day educational and training event.
The volunteer mentors with the CCTA will utilize HealthNet’s helicopter simulator and simulation equipment to provide hands-on clinical and safety training to the academy students.
This Academy consists of a 40-week structured program with scenario-based evaluations, individual assignments, and group assignments with the goal of providing a solid foundation, tools to face the challenges of flight crew orientation, interview practice sessions, and a collaborative approach to helping academy graduates find a flight program that is the best fit for them.
When: Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: HealthNet Aeromedical Services’ Corporate Training Center, 110 Wyoming St., Charleston, WV 25303
About the Event: During the media availability period, attendees will be taking part in surgical, airway, and ventilation scenarios. Students, program mentors, and HealthNet leadership will be available for interviews.
|About HealthNet Aeromedical ServicesHealthNet Aeromedical Services is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and is a not-for-profit critical care transport system cooperatively owned and operated by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Charleston Area Medical Center, and WVU Medicine. The organization operates eight helicopter bases in West Virginia and one in Kentucky and has safely transported over 90,000 patients since beginning operations in 1986.
About the Association of Air Medical ServicesThe Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) is a non-profit 501C (6) trade association that represents and advocates on behalf of its membership to enhance their ability to deliver quality, safe, and effective medical care and medical transportation for every patient in need. AAMS is a dedicated team, committed to representing and advocating for the Air Medical and Critical Care Ground Transport Industry and supporting its members who proudly serve their communities throughout the United States and around the world.