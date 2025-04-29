MEDIA ADVISORY: Grant County Bank Annual Golf Tournament to Support Relay for Life and American Cancer Society

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Grant County Bank is hosting its 23rd annual Relay for Life Golf Tournament set to take place on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 9 a.m. at the Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield, West Virginia. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life.

For more than 20 years, Grant County Bank has been hosting its annual Relay for Life golf tournament. During the 2024 golf tournament, Grant County Bank was able to donate over $13,000 to the Relay for Life organization. This year they hope to donate more than $15,000, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and players.

WHAT: 23rd Annual Grant County Bank Relay for Life Golf Tournament

WHEN: Friday, May 2nd, 2025 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Valley View Golf Club, 4638 US Highway 220S, Moorefield, WV

WHO: Grant County Bank, golf tournament players, community members