MEDIA ADVISORY: Winter Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV scheduled

Gov. Justice, legislative and industry leaders feature GO-WV speakers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2024 Winter Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV (GO-WV) will take place January 18, 2024, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. Highlights for the day include:

8:00 a.m. Registration, A-B Foyer; Membership Breakfast, Foyer C-D

9:00 a.m. Welcome Ballroom Jim Crews, GO-WV Vice President and Program Chair

9:05 a.m. Legislative Update, Philip A. Reale, Law Offices of Philip A. Reale, Moderator

WV Senate President Craig Blair

WV Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw

9:50 a.m. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (video conference)

10:10 a.m. Morning Coffee Break, Foyer C-D

10:30 a.m. GO-WV Workers Comp Program Ballroom Steve Gandee, Regional Vice President Energy & State Government Team, Encova Insurance Rick Hill, Senior Safety and Loss Control Consultant, Encova Insurance

10:40 a.m. Power Generation – Moving into the Future

Curtis Wilkerson, Principal, Orion Strategies

Neil Chatterjee, former Commissioner and Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

11:10 a.m. Microgrids – Natural Gas – The Future

Jeff Nehr, Senior Vice President, Gas Supply and Development, Hope Utilities

11:30 a.m. Break, Foyer C-D

12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon Ballroom Sponsored by: Apex Pipeline

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum, Senta Goudy, Executive Director, WV Oil & Gas Museum

WVU Presentation

Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award Presentation

2024 Gunslinger Award

12:30 p.m. Invocation, Don Nestor

Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

1:00 p.m. Governor Jim Justice

1:15 pm. An Update on the (North American) Natural Gas Industry Scott Potter, Managing Director of Business Development, RBN Energy, LLC

1:35 p.m. Senator Joe Manchin (video conference)

2:00 p.m. Overview of Elections Brielle Appelbaum, Principal and Partner, Inspire Capital and Development

2:20 p.m. Oil and Natural Gas Infrastructure – the Key Economic Driver in West Virginia Jim Crews, GO-WV Vice President/Program Chair, Moderator

Greg Floerke, Executive Vice President and COO, MPLX LP

Mike John, President and CEO, Northeast Natural Energy

Kyle Mork, President and CEO, Greylock Energy

3:15 p.m. Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or [email protected].