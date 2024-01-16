MEDIA ADVISORY: Winter Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV scheduled

Gov. Justice, legislative and industry leaders feature GO-WV speakers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2024 Winter Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV (GO-WV) will take place January 18, 2024, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. Highlights for the day include:
8:00 a.m. Registration, A-B Foyer; Membership Breakfast, Foyer C-D
9:00 a.m. Welcome Ballroom Jim Crews, GO-WV Vice President and Program Chair
9:05 a.m. Legislative Update, Philip A. Reale, Law Offices of Philip A. Reale, Moderator
WV Senate President Craig Blair
WV Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw
9:50 a.m. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (video conference)
10:10 a.m. Morning Coffee Break, Foyer C-D
10:30 a.m. GO-WV Workers Comp Program Ballroom Steve Gandee, Regional Vice President Energy & State Government Team, Encova Insurance Rick Hill, Senior Safety and Loss Control Consultant, Encova Insurance
10:40 a.m. Power Generation – Moving into the Future
Curtis Wilkerson, Principal, Orion Strategies
Neil Chatterjee, former Commissioner and Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
11:10 a.m. Microgrids – Natural Gas – The Future
Jeff Nehr, Senior Vice President, Gas Supply and Development, Hope Utilities
11:30 a.m. Break, Foyer C-D
12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon Ballroom Sponsored by: Apex Pipeline
Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum, Senta Goudy, Executive Director, WV Oil & Gas Museum
WVU Presentation
Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award Presentation
2024 Gunslinger Award
12:30 p.m. Invocation, Don Nestor
Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards
1:00 p.m. Governor Jim Justice
1:15 pm. An Update on the (North American) Natural Gas Industry Scott Potter, Managing Director of Business Development, RBN Energy, LLC
1:35 p.m. Senator Joe Manchin (video conference)
2:00 p.m. Overview of Elections Brielle Appelbaum, Principal and Partner, Inspire Capital and Development
2:20 p.m. Oil and Natural Gas Infrastructure – the Key Economic Driver in West Virginia Jim Crews, GO-WV Vice President/Program Chair, Moderator
Greg Floerke, Executive Vice President and COO, MPLX LP
Mike John, President and CEO, Northeast Natural Energy
Kyle Mork, President and CEO, Greylock Energy
3:15 p.m. Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break
This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or [email protected].