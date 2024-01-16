MEDIA ADVISORY: Winter Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV scheduled

WVPA Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2024 Winter Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV (GO-WV) will take place January 18,  2024, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. Highlights for the day include: 

8:00 a.m. Registration, A-B Foyer; Membership Breakfast, Foyer C-D 

9:00 a.m. Welcome Ballroom Jim Crews, GO-WV Vice President and Program Chair 

9:05 a.m. Legislative Update, Philip A. Reale, Law Offices of Philip A. Reale, Moderator 

WV Senate President Craig Blair 

WV Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw 

9:50 a.m. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (video conference) 

10:10 a.m. Morning Coffee Break, Foyer C-D 

10:30 a.m. GO-WV Workers Comp Program Ballroom Steve Gandee, Regional Vice President Energy & State Government Team, Encova Insurance Rick Hill, Senior Safety and Loss Control Consultant, Encova Insurance 

10:40 a.m. Power Generation – Moving into the Future 

Curtis Wilkerson, Principal, Orion Strategies 

Neil Chatterjee, former Commissioner and Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission  

11:10 a.m. Microgrids – Natural Gas – The Future 

Jeff Nehr, Senior Vice President, Gas Supply and Development, Hope Utilities 

11:30 a.m. Break, Foyer C-D

12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon Ballroom Sponsored by: Apex Pipeline 

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum, Senta Goudy, Executive Director, WV Oil & Gas Museum 

WVU Presentation 

Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award Presentation  

2024 Gunslinger Award 

12:30 p.m. Invocation, Don Nestor 

Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards 

1:00 p.m. Governor Jim Justice 

 1:15 pm. An Update on the (North American) Natural Gas Industry Scott Potter, Managing Director of Business Development, RBN Energy, LLC  

 1:35 p.m. Senator Joe Manchin (video conference) 

 2:00 p.m. Overview of Elections Brielle Appelbaum, Principal and Partner, Inspire Capital and Development 

2:20 p.m. Oil and Natural Gas Infrastructure – the Key Economic Driver in West Virginia Jim Crews, GO-WV Vice President/Program Chair, Moderator 

Greg Floerke, Executive Vice President and COO, MPLX LP 

Mike John, President and CEO, Northeast Natural Energy 

Kyle Mork, President and CEO, Greylock Energy 

3:15 p.m. Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break 

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the  speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead  Communications, 304.984.0308 or [email protected]

