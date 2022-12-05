Media Advisory: Film Premiere/Press Conference today at 5:30 p.m. for ‘One Pill Can Kill’

Film being show at West Virginia Culture Center Theatre, Charleston, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – GameChanger has issued the following media advisory:

What: The West Virginia Cultural Center will be the site of the world premier of the new film – “One Pill Can Kill“. The film was produced for the GameChanger youth-focused substance misuse prevention program and the state of West Virginia. The film will be made available to all West Virginia middle school and high school students and their parents. A reception with beverages and heavy hors d’oeuvres will proceed the screening.

Who: Interview opportunities with special guest VIP’s, GameChanger leaders and the filmmakers.

When: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, 5:30 P.M.

Where: West Virginia Culture Center Theatre, 1900 Kanawha Blvd East,

Charleston, WV, 25305

About GameChanger: GameChanger is a student-powered, substance misuse prevention movement focusing on building school environments that curb drug use by implementing, monitoring, and sustaining GameChanger student peer leadership programs while empowering youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow.

Learn more about GameChanger at www.gamechangerusa.org

Contact Information:

Joe Boczek, [email protected] (304) 288-5924 or Bill Hogan, [email protected] (304) 546-2583