Media Advisory: Dr. Sudip S. Parikh, CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, to present at West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Association for the Advancement of Science has issued the following media advisory:

Dr. Sudip Parikh, CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, will visit Charleston on Monday, Aug. 7, to deliver a presentation titled “Science and Technology for the Future of West Virginia and the United States,” which will share the significance of investing in STEM innovation and Research & Development (R&D) for our nation’s future.

Parikh completed undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Early in his career Parikh was a Presidential Management Intern at the NIH and was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship while earning his Ph.D. in macromolecular structure and chemistry from the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. He has spent two decades at the nexus of science, policy, and business and is an active member of the scientific advocacy community.

Date: Monday, Aug. 7

Location: West Virginia State Capitol Complex, House Chambers\

Presentation Time: 9 a.m.

“Parikh brings a wealth of expertise and insights to the conversation about STEM innovation and R&D investment. As the leader of AAAS, he has been at the forefront of advocating for policies that drive scientific advancements, foster technological breakthroughs, and promote economic growth. He has worked on the Senate Appropriations Committee and in the private sector for Battelle and DIA Americas. … Parikh’s insights will shed light on the vital importance of investing in STEM and offer a vision for a future where scientific advancements play a central role in shaping a better world,” a representative said.

Media wishing to interview Parikh during his visit to Charleston, or in the days following, should contact Jordan Ferrell at [email protected].