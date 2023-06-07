Media Advisory: Dr. Rahul Gupta joining WVSOM roundtable event at State Capitol in Charleston at 2 p.m. on Friday

WVSOM hosting a campus roundtable at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Lewisburg

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

WVSOM has announced a roundtable event with Rahul Gupta, M.D., at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Governor’s Conference Room, Capitol Complex in Charleston, W.Va.

During the visit to Charleston, Dr. Gupta will meet with key leaders such as legislators, state and county health officials, physicians and agency representatives to discuss challenges and needs pertaining to substance use and overdoses in the state.

WV Sen. Tom Takubo, D.O., will host the event and Drema Hill, Ph.D., WVSOM’s vice president for community engagement and development and consultant to the Office of Attorney General, will facilitate.

What : Roundtable discussion related to substance use disorder and recovery

When : Friday, June 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where : Governor’s Conference Room, Capitol Complex in Charleston, W.Va.

To register, media should contact Marilea Butcher at 304-647-6367 ([email protected]), Marketing and Communications Office. Dr. Gupta and others will be available for interviews.

On Saturday, the media is invited to attend a campus roundtable event with Rahul Gupta, M.D., in Lewisburg

What : Roundtable discussion related to substance use disorder and recovery

When : Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where : Conference Center on the second floor of the WVSOM Student Center, WVSOM campus in Lewisburg, W.Va.

During a visit to Lewisburg, Dr. Gupta will meet with WVSOM students and 25 local physicians and individuals who impact local health care. Dr. Gupta and WVSOM staff will be available for interviews.

Members of the media are encouraged to contact Marilea Butcher at 304-647-6367 ([email protected]) or Tiffany Wright at 304-793-6569 ([email protected]) in the Marketing and Communications Office if they would like to attend.