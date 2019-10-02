Media Advisory: Child health providers, advocates, experts set roundtable

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, together with the West Virginia Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Coalition, will hold its final 2019 roundtable series on kids’ health in West Virginia.

Who: West Virginians for Affordable Health Care

West Virginia ACEs Coalition



What: West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, together with the West Virginia Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Coalition, will hold its final 2019 roundtable series on kids’ health in West Virginia. The roundtables seek to bring together leaders in health care policy, education, law, and other fields with community leaders and policymakers to create a dialogue on how to create and improve policies to create better health outcomes for West Virginia children.



Attendance for this one-day event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged at: https://roundtablecharleston.eventbrite.com.



Where: Parlor D, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic

Center Drive, Charleston

When: Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9am to 12pm



Why: Too many of West Virginia’s children are losing parents and caregivers, friends and communities, and their sense of safety and stability to the drug crisis. With a startling increase of children born with opioid-related neonatal abstinence syndrome, removed from their homes and introduced into the foster care system, and exhibiting adverse behaviors at school, the youngest casualties of the epidemic continue to suffer at the hands of a health care system that hasn’t adapted to the urgency and severity of their physical and emotional needs.



The event is open to the public and members of the press.



About West Virginians for Affordable Health Care



West Virginians for Affordable Health Care is a tax-exempt, non-profit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable health care for all West Virginians. Their mission is to bring a consumer voice to public policy so that every West Virginian has quality, affordable health care and the opportunity to lead an informed, healthy and productive life.



About the West Virginia ACEs Coalition



The ACES Coalition of West Virginia includes over 70 different organizations and individuals working together to improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians by reducing the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and preventing their occurrence.



The CDC-Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study is one of the largest investigations of childhood abuse and neglect and later-life health and well-being. We are working to apply that study and additional ACEs research findings to our work in West Virginia.