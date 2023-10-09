WVPA Sharing

Media Advisory: Ceremony to celebrate new rural surgery residency program set to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Logan Regional Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Community Health Consortium and Logan Regional Medical Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, celebrating the nation’s first separately accredited rural surgery residency program. 

WHO:                          Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Office of Graduate Medical Education; Marshall Community Health Consortium; and Logan Regional Medical Center/Scion Health

WHAT:                       Ribbon cutting ceremony for new rural surgery residency suite

WHEN:                        1 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023

WHERE:                     Logan Regional Medical Center

Kruger Medical Plaza, Suite 200

20 Hospital Drive
Logan, West Virginia

WHY:  This residency program was developed to address the growing need for general surgeons trained to serve rural communities.

INTERVIEWS: Members of the media are welcome to cover the event. Interview opportunities and a tour of the residency suite, including the cutting edge LapAR simulator, will be available following the ribbon cutting.

