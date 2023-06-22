Media Advisory: Appalachian Mountain ‘Path to Prosperity’ series starting Tuesday

Small businesses and community partners looking at unique challenges facing rural small businesses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Federal Depository Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are partnering to host an economic development series titled Appalachian Mountain “Path to Prosperity.”

The education session provides individuals, small businesses, agriculture enterprises, and communities with useful information, tools, resources, and an opportunity to engage in dynamic discussions intended to create economic progress. Panel discussions will feature economic and lending experts, government contracting experts, community partners, stakeholders, and cybersecurity experts who will identify challenges, share best practices, and innovative solutions to accessing capital, contracting opportunities, and operating securely online.

This event, ninth in a national series, includes lenders from local, regional, and national financial institutions, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), trade groups, local and federal government staff, and nonprofit organizations that support the small business community.

There is no cost to attend in person or virtually. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/PtoPFairmont

Media outlets are invited to join the events, there will be opportunities for interviews.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8 am – 4 pm EDT WHERE: Robert H. Mollohan Research Center

1000 Galliher Dr.

Fairmont, WV 26554 WHO: Terri Billups, SBA Rural Affairs Senior Advisory

John Fleming, SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator

Also: FDIC representatives, USDA representatives, Congressional Coordinators, WV Lending representatives, SBA Resource Partner representatives, and more

