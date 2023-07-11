McClumsy marks one-year milestone with move to new location in Thomas, W.Va.

WV Press Release Sharing

THOMAS, W.Va. — McClumsy, a lifestyle apparel brand based in Thomas, W.Va., is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a move to a new location.

Taking over the Historic Colabrese General Store building on Front Street (East Avenue) in Thomas, McClumsy has embarked on a continued journey of growth and success.

Robby McClung, owner and founder of McClumsy, shared his excitement about the new location and the business operation:

“This milestone marks a pivotal moment for the brand, giving McClumsy’s a prime location in a thriving mountain town.”

Having opened its doors for a soft opening during Memorial Day Weekend, McClumsy officially commenced full-time business at the new location on July 1, 2023. This move comes exactly one year after McClumsy’s initial launch at its original Spruce Street location in Thomas, WV. Relocating to the heart of the Thomas, McClumsy now occupies a prominent spot on Front Street, immersing itself in the vibrant energy of the community.

McClumsy has quickly made a name for itself as a provider of high-quality and affordable apparel designed to accompany individuals on their adventurous pursuits.

Inspired by the need for race swag for their sister company, the Canaan Valley Running Company, McClumsy has carved out its unique identity, blending a passion for the great outdoors, snowboarding, music, flyfishing, running, and more.

McClung said, “We never planned to move after just one year, but when the opportunity arose to secure the Colabrese Building on Front Street, we knew it was a game changer for McClumsy. We simply couldn’t pass up this incredible opportunity.”

With a deep connection to both the mountains of West Virginia and Islamorada in the Florida Keys, McClung infuses the laid-back vibes of mountain towns and Island life into every product offered by McClumsy. The brand encourages individuals to follow them on social media to stay up-to-date with their latest developments and learn more about their unique offerings.”

For more information about McClumsy, please visit www.mcclumsy.com