Mason Williams and Ryan Bilby tied for lead after 90th West Virginia Open Championship second round

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With 90-plus-degree temperatures proving as challenging as the Berry Hills Country Club course, professional Mason Williams (p) of Bridgeport and Ryan Bilby of Follansbee continued to top the leader board at five under par 135 for the first two rounds of the West Virginia Open Championship.

Will Evans (p) of Charleston is in sole possession of third at three under par 137, while Todd Duncan of Daniels and David Bradshaw (p) are tied for fourth at two under par 138.

Other highlights of the day included four birdies and two eagles for Mason and five birdies for Bilby. Evans scored seven birdies, Bradshaw scored six birdies and Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston scored four birdies and an eagle.

The field was cut to 61 and the following players will be in contention Friday:

Tied for 6th at (-1) 139

Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston Kenny Hess (p) of Parkersburg

Tied for 8th at even par 140

Pat Carter of Huntington

Christian Brand of Scott Depot Jonathan Clark of Hurricane Cam Roam of Huntington Tied for 12th at (+1) 141

Jess Ferrell of Fairmont

Clayton Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio

–Tied for 14th at (+3) 143

David Scragg (p) of Poca

Matt Hoffman (p) of White Sulphur Springs Alex Easthorn (p) of Ravenswood

Tied for 17th at (+4) 144

Logan Lagodich (p) of Canton, Ohio

Brian Anania of Scott Depot

Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot

Chase Wolfe of Charleston

Sam O’Dell of Hurricane

Tied for 22nd at (+5) 145

Mitch Hoffman of Poca

Bosten Miller of Hurricane

Nick Dent of White Sulphur Springs

Jack Michael of Huntington

Tied for 26th at (+6) 146

Hunter O’Neal of Bluefield, Va.

Cole Moore (p) of Spencer

Mason Kidwell (p) of Charles Town

Philip Reale of Hurricane

Tied for 30th at (+7) 147

Ben Palmer of Parkersburg

Davey Jude of Kermit

Tied for 32nd at (+8) 147

Bryson Beaver of Elkview

Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek

Noah Mullens of Milton

Tied for 35th at (+9) 149

Ben Kinselman of Parkersburg Thadd Obecny II (p) of Wheeling Jacob Nickell of Wheeling

Ty Roush (p) of Mason

Third for 39th at (+19) 150

Brandon Fivecoait of Vincent, Ohio Bryan Myers of Wheeling

Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville Tyler Shamblin of Elkview

Tied for 43rd at (+11) 151

Tanner Vest of Shady Spring Case Tolliver of Bluefield

Matt Gissy of Weston

Noah Mitchell of Charleston

Tied for 47th at (+12) 152

Will Johnson of Charleston

John Ross (p) of Freeman

Danny Ackerman (p) of Wheeling Drew Call of Shepherdstown Brian Bailey of Bridgeport Brandon Lawhorn of St. Mary’s

Tied for 53rd at (+13) 153

Chris Bohach of Ona

Mike Keiffer of Scott Depot

John Logan Taylor of Charleston

Solas Chhin-Kreiner of Morgantown

Dylan Carroll of Kearneysville

Cory Dillinger (p) of Morgantown

Tied for 59th at (+14) 154

Noah Seivertson of Wheeling

Adam Ware of Grafton

Christian McKisic of Buckhannon

The Championship Round will begin Friday morning at 8:00 with all starts from hole #10.



For today’s leaderboard, visit WV Open Leaderboard. You can follow along with live scoring of the 90th West Virginia Open by CLICKING HERE.



