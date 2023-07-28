Mason Williams and Ryan Bilby tied for lead after 90th West Virginia Open Championship second round

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With 90-plus-degree temperatures proving as challenging as the Berry Hills Country Club course, professional Mason Williams (p) of Bridgeport and Ryan Bilby of Follansbee continued to top the leader board at five under par 135 for the first two rounds of the West Virginia Open Championship.
Will Evans (p) of Charleston is in sole possession of third at three under par 137, while Todd Duncan of Daniels and David Bradshaw (p) are tied for fourth at two under par 138.
Other highlights of the day included four birdies and two eagles for Mason and five birdies for Bilby. Evans scored seven birdies, Bradshaw scored six birdies and Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston scored four birdies and an eagle.
The field was cut to 61 and the following players will be in contention Friday:
Tied for 6th at (-1) 139
Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston Kenny Hess (p) of Parkersburg
Tied for 8th at even par 140
Pat Carter of Huntington
Christian Brand of Scott Depot Jonathan Clark of Hurricane Cam Roam of Huntington Tied for 12th at (+1) 141
Jess Ferrell of Fairmont
Clayton Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio
–Tied for 14th at (+3) 143
David Scragg (p) of Poca
Matt Hoffman (p) of White Sulphur Springs Alex Easthorn (p) of Ravenswood
Tied for 17th at (+4) 144
Logan Lagodich (p) of Canton, Ohio
Brian Anania of Scott Depot
Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot
Chase Wolfe of Charleston
Sam O’Dell of Hurricane
Tied for 22nd at (+5) 145
Mitch Hoffman of Poca
Bosten Miller of Hurricane
Nick Dent of White Sulphur Springs
Jack Michael of Huntington
Tied for 26th at (+6) 146
Hunter O’Neal of Bluefield, Va.
Cole Moore (p) of Spencer
Mason Kidwell (p) of Charles Town
Philip Reale of Hurricane
Tied for 30th at (+7) 147
Ben Palmer of Parkersburg
Davey Jude of Kermit
Tied for 32nd at (+8) 147
Bryson Beaver of Elkview
Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek
Noah Mullens of Milton
Tied for 35th at (+9) 149
Ben Kinselman of Parkersburg Thadd Obecny II (p) of Wheeling Jacob Nickell of Wheeling
Ty Roush (p) of Mason
Third for 39th at (+19) 150
Brandon Fivecoait of Vincent, Ohio Bryan Myers of Wheeling
Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville Tyler Shamblin of Elkview
Tied for 43rd at (+11) 151
Tanner Vest of Shady Spring Case Tolliver of Bluefield
Matt Gissy of Weston
Noah Mitchell of Charleston
Tied for 47th at (+12) 152
Will Johnson of Charleston
John Ross (p) of Freeman
Danny Ackerman (p) of Wheeling Drew Call of Shepherdstown Brian Bailey of Bridgeport Brandon Lawhorn of St. Mary’s
Tied for 53rd at (+13) 153
Chris Bohach of Ona
Mike Keiffer of Scott Depot
John Logan Taylor of Charleston
Solas Chhin-Kreiner of Morgantown
Dylan Carroll of Kearneysville
Cory Dillinger (p) of Morgantown
Tied for 59th at (+14) 154
Noah Seivertson of Wheeling
Adam Ware of Grafton
Christian McKisic of Buckhannon
The Championship Round will begin Friday morning at 8:00 with all starts from hole #10.
For today’s leaderboard, visit WV Open Leaderboard. You can follow along with live scoring of the 90th West Virginia Open by CLICKING HERE.
For more information please visit wvga.org.
