Martinsburg (WV) High School girls basketball team ‘cleared’ following bus accident

From the Berkeley County Schools, Martinsburg, W.Va.:

The following statement addressing the bus accident involving the Martinsburg High School girls basketball team on Saturday, Feb. 2, has been posted on behalf of Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Manny Arvon, the Berkeley County Board of Education, and the Martinsburg High School Bulldog community:

“All students and adults that sought medical attention have been cleared and are expecting to return home … The accident which occurred on an entrance ramp to I-64 is being investigated but no charges are expected. Student support services will be provided at Martinsburg High School on Monday for any students or staff in need.”

“We sincerely thank Governor Justice, his staff, Bray Carey, Homeland Security, local and state police agencies and responders, and the Beckley community for their assistance following the bus accident involving our Lady Bulldogs on the evening of February 2nd. It goes without saying that West Virginians spring into action when a neighbor is in need.”