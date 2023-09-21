Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business Business names four new Hall of Fame members

Hageboeck, Hess, Miller and Wright to be inducted Oct. 18

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business has announced the names of its 2023 inductees into the Business Hall of Fame. The Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:

Charles R. Hageboeck, president and CEO of City National Bank and City Holding Company;

Dr. Robert A. Hess, president and co-founder of OVP HEALTH;

H.D. “Dutch” Miller (posthumously), founding owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group; and

Thomas B. Wright III, executive vice president – chief human resources officer and executive director of the Leadership Center within the Berry Institute at Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City, Missouri.

“We are thrilled to honor four business leaders from among so many worthy contributors to the business school and the West Virginia business community,” said Dr. Don Capener, dean of the Lewis College of Business. “I have gotten to know Charles ‘Skip’ Hageboeck while he was guiding one of our doctoral candidates in finance. Skip taught finance for the Lewis College of Business and contributed his time and energy developing our graduates that were employed by City National Bank.

“Robert A. Hess, M.D., is a 1984 Marshall graduate and health care entrepreneur working in our community to address the critical issues of addiction and geriatrics. Dutch Miller was a great supporter of Marshall University and a founding board member of the Yeager Scholars. He founded what is now the Miller Auto Group. Tom Wright is a graduate of the Marshall business school. He has been recognized as a transformational C-Suite human resource executive serving as [senior vice president] at both Hallmark and Children’s Mercy Hospital-Kansas City.”

The new inductees will be celebrated in a ceremony set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. A reception begins at 6 p.m.

“The advisory board of the Lewis College of Business is proud to welcome this year’s class of inductees to the College’s Hall of Fame,” said Mark A. Chandler, president of the Lewis College of Business Advisory Board. “These individuals have demonstrated a commitment of excellence not only to their professions but also to their communities. They will serve of examples to our business students of being successful in many facets of their lives, all to achieve the goal of helping to advance the next generation even further. We thank each of these individuals and their families for allowing us to honor their accomplishments.”

Men and women inducted into Marshall’s Business Hall of Fame are either graduates of Marshall University and/or those who have made a significant impact on the university. Inductees have demonstrated outstanding moral character, with meritorious business and personal reputations.

For more information about Marshall’s Business Hall of Fame and its members, visit www.marshall.edu/cob/hall-of-fame. For more information about the Lewis College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.