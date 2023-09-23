Marshall University to kick off Homecoming week activities with Unity Walk

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Homecoming week at Marshall University officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 25, as faculty, staff, students, family and alumni come together as the #MarshallUFamily, in a bold display of unity, inclusion and oneness.

The Unity Walk is a signature event, taking place each year with a march around Marshall’s Huntington campus, followed by food, fellowship and fun.



“The Unity Walk embodies the spirit of Marshall and the bond that we all share as members of the Marshall family,” said Dr. Marcie Simms, vice president of intercultural and student affairs. “It’s the perfect kickoff to Homecoming. To me, Homecoming means friends, family, fun and food and the Unity Walk has all of this.”

Activities start at 5 p.m. with a walk that begins at the Rec Center, where half of the group will turn toward 3rd Ave. on 20th Street, while the other half of the group turns toward 5th Ave. The two groups reunite on the Memorial Student Center Plaza, where the winners of the Unity Walk’s Banner Contest will be revealed, along with the announcement of Marshall’s Homecoming Court.



This year’s keynote speaker is West Virginia Del. Sean Hornbuckle, who is also a Marshall alum and former student body president. He was also recently selected as the first African American minority leader in the House of Delegates.



“Delegate Hornbuckle represents the essence of the Unity Walk,” said Simms. “He continues to make strides to bring the Huntington community together and to be the voice for minorities at the state level.”



Simms says the walk is an excellent opportunity for the Marshall community to step outside of offices and classrooms to embrace differences. She hopes more people take part in the walk, which continues to expand each year.

“I want students to leave this event feeling like they are part of the Marshall community,” said Simms. “I want them to feel valued, to feel safe and that they have connected with new people.”

The event is free and students, alumni, family and community members are welcome. Media are invited and encouraged to attend.

To view a full list of Homecoming activities, visit https://www.marshall.edu/homecoming/events/.