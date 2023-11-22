Marshall University spreads cheer with annual Herd Holiday event

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — This holiday season, Marshall University is excited to announce its upcoming Herd Holiday event, a festive experience that promises to bring joy, community spirit, and a touch of holiday magic to campus and beyond.

The annual event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

Herd Holiday is more than just a seasonal celebration; it’s a gathering of the Marshall University community to celebrate the joy of the holiday season. The event showcases the vibrant spirit of Marshall, bringing together students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the local community.

Key Highlights:

• Tree Lighting Ceremony: The centerpiece of the event will be the lighting of the Memorial Student Center Plaza by President Brad D. Smith and First Lady Alys Smith beginning at 5:30 p.m.

• Live Entertainment: Marshall’s Homecoming Royalty will host the lighting ceremony featuring live performances by the students of Marshall University’s Early Education STEAM Center and True Impact Performing Arts.

• Festive Treats: Indulge in the holiday spirit with seasonal treats and beverages, including cookies, s’mores and hot chocolate.

• Holiday Activities: From 6 – 8 p.m., attendees will be able to create Marshall ornaments, bookmarks, reindeer bait and gift tags, fill a stocking, write letters to Santa and more.

• Photo Opportunities: Everyone’s favorite, Santa-Marco will return for traditional holiday photos from 6 – 8 p.m. In addition, various photo opportunities including a 360- photo experience will be available throughout the event.

“Herd Holiday is a wonderful opportunity for our Marshall community to come together, celebrate the season, and share the joy of the holidays,” said Mallory Jarrell, director of events and brand management. “We look forward to creating lasting memories and a sense of togetherness during this special time of the year.”

For more information about Herd Holiday, please visit www.marshall.edu/herdholiday.

