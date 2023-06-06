Marshall University begins New Student Orientation on June 13

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Registration for Marshall University’s New Student Orientation is open at www.marshall.edu/orientation. All new students, including freshman and transfer students, are expected to participate in an orientation session.

“Student success, both in and out of the classroom, is our focus at Marshall, and there is nothing better to help you get started on your journey than our New Student Orientation program,” said Dr. Sherri Stepp, associate dean of undergraduate studies. “During orientation, students will begin building a network of resources that will help them throughout their college experience.”

Marshall’s one-day orientation sessions serve as a formal introduction to the university and provide information essential for incoming students. Students can expect an engaging experience that will include group sessions, meeting with academic advisors, student life and housing information – all focused on preparing new students to become #OneOfTheHerd. The program begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 4:30 p.m. each day.

Orientation sessions take place June 13 to 16, July 11 to 14 and Aug. 3 and 4 on the Huntington campus. June sessions are already at capacity. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible for a better chance at getting registered for their preferred session.

“Students will receive their first course schedule and meet with an academic advisor to discuss their academic plan,” Stepp said. “This is always an exciting part of the day for our students.”

During their orientation session, students and families will learn how to navigate through Marshall’s student resources and support services; learn about the first-year experience at Marshall, including academic expectations and student life; learn about graduation requirements; and meet with an academic advisor to receive and review their course schedule.

A special orientation program is also offered for our students enrolled in Marshall Online. Those students should contact [email protected] for additional assistance.

Students seeking to add to their New Student Orientation experience can register to participate in the University’s exciting new Marshall Adventure Program (MAP) this summer for incoming students. After attending New Student Orientation, small groups of incoming freshmen will leave for an exciting multi-day adventure program that will take them all over the Mountain State. Participants will get a chance to experience zip lining, a high and low element challenge course, whitewater rafting on the New River, hiking, camping, and more. Limited spots for this pilot program are still available and filling up fast. Students can learn more and register to participate at www.marshall.edu/adventure.

Questions about New Student Orientation may be directed to the Office of New Student Orientation by phone at 304-696-2354 or by e-mail at [email protected].