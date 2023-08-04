Marshall to open new art exhibition Aug. 7

‘Divide and Follow’ to feature works of artist Ron Lambert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Art and Design presents a new exhibition, Divide and Follow, featuring the works of artist Ron Lambert, which will be on view Aug. 7 through Sept. 15 in the Birke Art Gallery, located in the Visual Arts Center at 927 Third Ave.

“The sculptural and mixed media works featured in this exhibition discuss history being hidden by crude attempts to make way for new,” said Gallery Director Courtney Chapman. “The artist notes inspiration from layers of wallpaper and thick paint often give away the history of a room, a concept that will be relatable as we witness the changes and layers added in our own communities.”

Lambert is an associate professor at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. He received his master’s in fine arts from the School of Art and Design at Alfred University and has shown and screened his work nationally and internationally.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the Marshall School of Art and Design Galleries will host special events, including an artist talk from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, with a joint reception for Jim Arendt’s “Those of Us Still Living” to follow from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Admission to the gallery is free and open to all during business hours Monday through Friday. For further information or inquiries, contact Chapman at 304-696-4312 or via e-mail at [email protected].