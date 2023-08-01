Marshall to open new art exhibition Aug. 14 ‘For Those of Us Still Living’ to feature works of artist Jim Arendt

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Art and Design will present a new exhibition, For Those of Us Still Living, featuring the artworks of artist Jim Arendt, which will be on view Aug. 14 through Sept. 7 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located in the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. The exhibition breathes new life into discarded denim, with which Arendt has created portraits exploring the intersections of labor, industry and human narratives.

“Arendt’s unique ability to transform an everyday, accessible fabric into extraordinary portraits challenges our perceptions of material and leaves us with a desire to know more about the people portrayed in the works,” Gallery Director Courtney Chapman said.

Arendt is an associate professor of visual arts and gallery director at Coastal Carolina University. He received his master’s in fine arts from the University of Carolina and continues to exhibit his work nationally and internationally.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Marshall’s School of Art and Design Galleries will host special events, including a joint reception with Ron Lambert’s “Divide and Follow” from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and a closing artist talk with Arendt at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. All events are free and open to the public.

For further information or inquiries, contact Chapman at 304-696-4312 or via e-mail at [email protected].