Marshall to host holiday concert by Brass Band of the Tristate 

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University will host the annual Christmas concert of the Brass Band of the TriState at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus.

Under the direction of Dr. Michael Stroeher, a professor of low brass at Marshall, the group will perform Christmas music from the Medieval era up to contemporary favorites like “The Christmas Song” and “White Christmas.”

“The Brass Band of the TriState is a British-style brass band, the only one of its kind in the state,” Stroeher said. “It has been around for over 25 years and performed in national competitions as well as a number of venues locally and regionally.”

The concert is free and open to the public.