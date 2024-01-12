Marshall Student Veterans of American chapter takes top national honors

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s Student Veterans of America chapter was recently recognized with top honors, named as Chapter of the Year by the Student Veterans of America (SVA) organization. The announcement was made at NatCon 2024, the 16th annual national conference for SVA, held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.

“I am immensely proud to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Marshall University,” said Jared Lyon, president and CEO of Student Veterans of America. “During the last year, the chapter has built a community of belonging for all student veterans on their campus, has advocated for veterans in their community and in West Virginia, and has established Marshall University as a place for veterans in higher education. This achievement not only reflects their outstanding accomplishments, but also showcases the true spirit of Student Veterans of America.”

The Chapter of the Year award recognizes a chapter that has made remarkable contributions to enhancing the campus community. Other university chapters that were nominated for the award include: Auburn University, Boston College, the University of Washington Tacoma and The Ohio State University.

SVA is an organization centered on providing support for one another and its mission is to act as a catalyst for student veteran success by providing resources, network support and advocacy to, through and beyond higher education. Nationally, SVA is the premiere student veteran organization leading in research and advocacy for all veterans on Capitol Hill.

Marshall’s success comes after the COVID-19 pandemic halted all SVA chapter activity on campus. In Fall 2022, the chapter was reestablished, but with a long road of rebuilding ahead. Jonathan McCormick, who serves as the chapter’s advisor, says he is proud of all the students have accomplished in such a quick time frame.

“In 18 short months, these individuals went from restart to Chapter of the Year,” said McCormick. “Along the way, they have improved the lives of not only Marshall student veterans, but student veterans across the state and nation.”

Marshall’s chapter president, Jamie Springston, is also no stranger to success. In the United States Navy, he served five years as a Hospital Corpsman (Fleet Marine Force) attached to Marine Corps units worldwide, including combat operations in Afghanistan. Now, as a non-traditional student on Marshall’s campus in his mid-30s, he strives to make an impact for other student veterans. In fall 2023, he was chosen to serve as a mentor at the Student Veterans of America Fall Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C. He also was featured nationally by ABC News on Good Morning America for his work with SVA.

“Being named the SVA Chapter of the Year goes beyond acknowledging an individual or group’s achievements,” said Springston. “It’s a tribute to the unbreakable spirit that binds us together to serve a greater purpose. The military-connected community at Marshall University exemplifies the best within higher education with attributes such as dedication to duty, integrity and the values that guide us on our collective journey. Let this recognition motivate us to continue forging paths of perseverance, empathy and unwavering commitment, guaranteeing that the tradition of service carries on for many generations.”

“Marshall’s SVA has set a shining example of what it means to continue their selfless service to others as a student veteran,” said McCormick. “I couldn’t be prouder of the work this team has accomplished and their goals for the future.”

You can read more of Jamie Springston’s story by clicking here. To watch the ABC News story on Jamie and SVA, click here.

To learn more about Military and Veterans Affairs at Marshall, click here.

Photo caption: Members of Marshall’s Student Veterans of America Chapter gather recently for lunch. The chapter was named as Chapter of the Year by the Student Veterans of America organization at NatCon 2024, the 16th annual national conference for SVA, held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.