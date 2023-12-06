Marshall School of Medicine dean recognized on 2023 Highly Cited Researchers list 

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — David Gozal, M.D., M.B.A., Ph.D. (Hon), vice president of Health Affairs and dean of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was named to the 2023 list of Highly Cited Researchers™ list by Clarivate™.

Of the world’s population of scientists and social scientists, Highly Cited Researchers are one in 1,000. Each researcher selected has authored multiple Highly Cited Papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for their field(s) and publication year in the Web of Science over the past decade.

During the time interval used by Clarivate, Gozal’s publications were cited nearly 50,000 times, and Clarivate marked several of Gozal’s papers as Highly Cited Papers. These papers focused on sleep and sleep apnea including diagnostics, pathophysiology and treatment approaches as well as studies on COVID-19. Gozal also received a designation for his cross-field research work, an award that recognizes those whose highly cited papers impact multiple different fields of study.

Gozal began his tenure at Marshall University in July 2023. He came to Marshall from the University of Missouri (UM), where he served as the Marie M. and Harry L. Smith Endowed Chair and chairman of the Department of Child Health, as well as the Physician-in-Chief of the University of Missouri Health Children’s Hospital. Prior to his work at UM, Gozal served in positions at the University of Southern California, UCLA, Tulane University, the University of Louisville, and the University of Chicago, among others. The recipient of dozens of honors, awards and recognitions for his work, Gozal has been a federally funded National Institutes of Health researcher since 1992.