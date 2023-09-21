Marshall Health teams with Boone Memorial Health on dermatology care

WV Press Release Sharing

MADISON, W.Va. – Marshall Health now offers convenient dermatology care for patients in southern West Virginia through its newest collaboration with Boone Memorial Health (BMH). Dermatology services will be available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the BMH Specialty Clinic at 716 Madison Avenue in Madison between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Shane E. Cook, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, provides comprehensive dermatology care, specializing in skin cancers, acne, psoriasis, eczema and rosacea. He is also an associate professor and chair of dermatology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Marylea Seacrist, an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) and family nurse practitioner (FNP), joined Marshall Health earlier this year to bring her more than five years of experience in dermatology to the BMH location.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide dermatology care to my hometown community,” Cook said.

In addition to dermatology, Marshall Health also partners with Boone Memorial Health on orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine care by Dana Lycans, M.D., assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery, and general surgery with Jodi Cisco-Goff, M.D., associate professor of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Cook and Seacrist are accepting new patients. For appointments or referrals, call 304-369-1230 ext. 6615.

About Marshall Health

Marshall Health is the clinical enterprise of Marshall University and its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Marshall Health brings together leading clinicians and researchers to provide world-class care throughout southern West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. With more than 420 providers in 75 areas of primary and specialty care, Marshall Health’s impact extends to more than 40 outpatient clinics across the region. To learn more, visit marshallhealth.org.