Marshall Health among best employers in West Virginia according to Forbes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health has been named to the 2023 list of “America’s Best Employers by State” by Forbes magazine.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 employees across the United States at companies with more than 500 employees.

Surveys were conducted anonymously, asking employees to rate their employer overall and in categories such as work environment, gender pay equity, opportunities for advancement, pride in the company’s product or services and more.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from Forbes,” said Beth L. Hammers, M.B.A., CEO of Marshall Health. “Our faculty and staff work hard to serve our patients, students and community. They truly make Marshall Health a great place to work!”

The full methodology and complete list of America’s Best Employers by State is available at https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state. Marshall Health is the 18th largest private employer in West Virginia with 1,765 employees.

About Marshall Health

Marshall Health is the clinical enterprise of Marshall University and its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Marshall Health brings together leading clinicians and researchers to provide world-class care throughout southern West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. With more than 420 providers in 75 areas of primary and specialty care, Marshall Health’s impact extends throughout the region through more than 40 outpatient clinics in 13 counties and telemedicine. To learn more, visit marshallhealth.org.