Marion County, West Virginia, lawmaker voices opposition to charter schools legislation

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While some West Virginians cheered on a move to strengthen the state’s laws governing charter schools, one Marion County state lawmaker spoke out against the move.

Tuesday, Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion, rose in opposition of HB 2012 to expand charter schools. He recited a quote that read “don’t tell me what your priorities are, show me where you spend your money and I will tell you what your priorities are.”

“This is the first of many bills that we will see in this body to defund our public education system,” said Garcia.

The bill expands the use of charter schools in West Virginia and specifically expands them from three currently to a total of 10. It also creates an option of a virtual charter school…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/west_virginia/marion-county-lawmaker-voices-opposition-to-charter-schools-legislation/article_894d6dfe-723a-11eb-b2a5-97c292a83c61.html