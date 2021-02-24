March 1 deadline near for Mary Anne Ketelsen STEM Scholarship Program

$22,500 available to W.Va. women preparing for careers in oil and natural gas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The deadline to apply for the Mary Anne Ketelsen STEM Scholarship Program to benefit Mountain State women seeking to further their education for careers in the oil and gas industry is March.

Mary Anne Ketelsen

Earlier this year, Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia, announced the creation and initiation of the Mary Anne Ketelsen STEM Scholarship Program.

“Mary Anne Ketelsen, a keynote speaker at one of our Women in Technology conferences and successful West Virginia entrepreneur and philanthropist, generously donated funds to TechConnect West Virginia to establish a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholarship program to support women in the oil and natural gas industry, said Barth. “Mary Anne also sought to honor the memory of her mother, Mary “Mickey” Welch, a philanthropist and oil and gas industry pioneer.”

Those eligible to receive a scholarship must be:

graduating high school seniors with at least a 3.0 grade point average

current higher education students in either community/technical colleges or four-year institutions with at least a 3.0 grade point average;

working adult professionals interested in advancing their careers;

West Virginia resident students attending institutions of higher education in West Virginia or located in an adjoining state (KY, MD, OH, PA or VA); and

those students willing to commit to work in West Virginia for the first two years of their careers.

Students currently enrolled, or planning to enroll, in the following programs should be encouraged to apply for this scholarship:

Engineering

Geoscience

Chemistry

Geology

Environmental Science

Environmental and Energy Resources Management

Applied Process Technology

Petroleum Technology

Business, Marketing & Media majors who intend to work in the oil & gas sector

In 2021, the scholarship program has $22,500 available for distribution to qualified female candidates. Recipients will receive a non-renewable award of either $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000. Current applicants must plan to attend institutions of higher learning in 2021 or 2022.

To access complete details on the application process, click here.

Mary Anne Ketelsen is President and CEO of Parkersburg’s Mister Bee Potato Chips, a growing small, woman-owned business in a HubZone. She was recognized both as a Distinguished West Virginian by the Governor of West Virginia and a “Wonder Woman” by West Virginia Living magazine in 2020. Mary Anne is a graduate of both West Virginia University at Parkersburg and Glenville State University.