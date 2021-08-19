U.S. Senator Manchin wants ATV and accessory manufacturing plants near Hatfield-McCoy Trail

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

MAN, W.Va. — Manufacturers of ATVs were treated this week to rides along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail highlighting the region as a place for building the ATV and the parts used by enthusiasts.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hosted executives from Polaris, Kawasaki and Honda to tour the Hatfield-McCoy trails to highlight West Virginia’s quickly expanding ATV industry and the growing adventure tourism opportunities in southern West Virginia. The Hatfield-McCoy trails created an estimated economic impact of more than $38 million in 2019.

Manchin called Monday’s tour and ride in Logan County “an exciting opportunity to show West Virginia’s expanding adventure tourism industry to manufacturers of off-road vehicles from across the country. The beauty of our state attracts tourists from across America to visit Wild and Wonderful West Virginia for the adventure of a lifetime. With our expanding trail systems and growing number of off-road enthusiasts traveling to our state, there is a great opportunity for manufacturers of these vehicles and their accessories to locate the facilities and jobs they require right here in West Virginia.”

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail has 10 trail systems and 900 miles of trails throughout Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the counties of Logan, Kanawha, Wyoming Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo and Boone…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/manchin-wants-atv-and-accessory-manufacturing-plants-near-hatfield-mccoy-trail/article_4e56692e-002b-11ec-b48d-abceb3f7baf6.html