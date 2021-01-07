Manchin: Trump to blame for Georgia losses

By Jess Mancini, The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON — Republican losses in Tuesday’s runoff elections for U.S. Senate in Georgia where the Democrats may pick up both seats fall on President Donald Trump, a senator from West Virginia said on Wednesday.

He’s the leader of the Republican Party and the “Trump Train,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said.

“I think Donald Trump, he owns this one,” Manchin said.

Manchin spoke with the press Wednesday prior to the storming of the Capitol by Trump protesters. The House and Senate were in session to accept the Electoral College results where President-elect Joe Biden has 306 electors to Trump’s 232. Manchin said he would oppose the objections of electors from key states, a cause led by a minority of Republican senators and representatives in line with Trump.

In Georgia, national media outlets projected incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler had lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock while Democrat Jon Ossoff was the projected winner by NBC News over Republican incumbent David Perdue. The Republicans lose control of the Senate with a 50-50 split, as the vice president as president of the Senate is a Democrat…

