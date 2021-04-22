Manchin tells West Virginia press he favors infrastructure bill targeting actual infrastructure, not $2.3T Biden plan

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Joe Manchin doesn’t favor passing the entire $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan proposed by President Biden, he told members of the West Virginia press Wednesday morning. Not all at once, anyway.

He reminded all that there’s no actual bill yet to even consider, and said, “I want to be sure that we get a good infrastructure bill, and I mean infrastructure.”

By that, he means water, sewer, roads, bridges, airports, broadband, transit – all the things that need to be built or have deferred maintenance addressed. All the rest – the caretaking economy, research and development, manufacturing, “we can do all that in separate pieces of legislation.”

A Washington Post breakdown of the Biden plan – which Manchin displayed during the press conference – shows the transportation infrastructure portion accounts for $621 billion of the $2.3 trillion. Drinking water, broadband and electrical infrastructure total $311 billion. Affordable housing, schools, colleges and daycares, and “other” total another $396 billion…

