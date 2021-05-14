Manchin reminds West Virginians to apply for health insurance during ACA open enrollment period

Release from the office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reminded and encouraged West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Special Enrollment Period that ends August 15th, 2021. The American Rescue Plan also includes additional financial assistance to West Virginians by lowering healthcare coverage premiums. From February 15 – April 30, 2021, 1,908 new West Virginians applied for healthcare coverage and new consumers on average saw their monthly premium fall by over 25%. Additionally, the median deductible prior to April 1, 2021 fell from $450 to $50.

“Every West Virginian deserves access to affordable, reliable healthcare. The American Rescue Plan has delivered critical relief to West Virginians across the state by increasing premium tax credits, leading to lower premiums and cheaper health plans for many West Virginians and their families. I am pleased that many West Virginians are signing up for healthcare coverage and have access to more affordable healthcare. I encourage West Virginians without health insurance coverage to visit healthcare.gov to find a plan that works for you and your family before the August 15th deadline,” said Senator Manchin.

In January, Senator Manchin applauded President Biden’s executive order to open the ACA for a Special Enrollment Period beginning on February 15th. From the start of the enrollment period to March 31st, 1,908 West Virginians have signed up for healthcare coverage through the ACA. In March, he also applauded the decision to extend the Special Enrollment Period three months later to August 15th to allow Americans more time to apply for coverage.

West Virginia offers free enrollment assistance to all in-state residents through the WV Navigator. You can learn more at acanavigator.com/wv/home or call at 1-844-WV-CARES.