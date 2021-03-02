Manchin joins initiative to bring clean jobs to rural areas in West Virginia

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bringing clean energy manufacturing jobs to areas hit hard by the downturn in the coal industry is part of an initiative unveiled Monday by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., during a virtual press conference.

The American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act of 2021 would “incentivize domestic manufacturing of advanced energy technologies with targeted investment in rural communities across America that have suffered from a decline in manufacturing and traditional energy sector jobs.”

Manchin said residents in these communities helped power the nation and then were left without the good-paying jobs they once had with nothing to replace them and no new opportunities.

“The negative impact is felt by local economies across the country,” he said, adding that the act includes tax credits to help incentivize the transition to a “cleaner energy future” and should be targeted to drive reinvestment in the communities that are the most impacted by that transition…

