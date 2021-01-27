Manchin has West Virginia in mind as chair of energy committee

By Joselyn King, The Journal

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., takes over as Senate energy committee chairman today, a post that could empower West Virginia’s voice as the new Biden administration sets forth its energy policies.

Manchin also could provide deciding votes in an evenly divided Senate in the coming months. He indicated, though, he will be reluctant to use that position for power in the Senate.

“There are people who only think about having the power to do this and that,” Manchin said Tuesday. “I’ve never looked at power from that standpoint, because I’ve seen people abuse power. Just a lot of harm has been done by the abuse of it.

“I look at it, if you are in a position where you truly have the ability to unite your country in public service, bring the country together in a bipartisan way,” he added. “I’m going to try and fight to keep the Republic. We should be working for the people and considering all the people. I don’t know how you can do that unless you do that in a nonpartisan, compromising way. That’s who I am.” …

