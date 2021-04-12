Man, West Virginia native, Korean War veteran finally receives high school diploma

By Dylan Vidovich Logan Banner, Charleston Gazette-Mail

KINSTON, N.C. — After dropping out of school after the 10th grade and joining the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, Harry Osborne never dreamed he would have his diploma from Man High School. But last year, at the age of 87, he finally received his diploma, thanks to a program through the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance.

Born Oct. 21, 1932, the now 88-year-old Osborne would have graduated with the Man High School Class of 1950. He was originally from the Buffalo Creek community of Braeholm, and his homeplace was later wiped out by the Buffalo Creek flood in 1972.

“The place I was born in, the flood, it wiped it out, it’s no longer there,” Osborne said.

Osborne, the eldest of 12 siblings, dropped out just before the 11th grade and began working in the coal mines to help support his family. Not long after that, he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps…

