MakeShop Appalachia encourages West Virginia youth entrepreneurship

By Alayna Fuller for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

(From right) Kayla Lewis, 10, Amaya Young, 11, Lydia Waller, 10, and Abygaile Waller, 11, work in their presentation about upcycling Wednesday during the MakeShop Appalachia workshop at MESH design, in Charleston. (Photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Children of the Boys & Girls Club shared their projects and business ideas for the West Side with community leaders and parents at the MakeShop Appalachia Kids Idea Sharing Festival Wednesday in Charleston.

“Makeshop Appalachia Entrepreneurship, through coding and design workshops, was piloted this summer over the last six weeks through a great partnership with Girls and Boys Club,” said Megan Bullock, founder and creative director of MESH design and development. “We have 30 kids in the studio here learning ideation, community asset mapping, community challenge mapping and all working together to come up with projects and potential business ideas and community visioning that would help them solve some of the problems that they’re seeing in their neighborhood.” …

