Mac Warner announces staff promotions; Deak Kersey to succeed Chuck Flannery as Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner is announcing the promotion of Donald “Deak” Kersey as Chief Deputy & Chief of Staff for the WV Secretary of State’s Office. Kersey is currently serving as Deputy Secretary and General Counsel.

Kersey will replace current Chief Deputy & Chief of Staff Chuck Flannery who is leaving to become the State Director for the Office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. Flannery has served the Mac Warner administration as Chief Deputy Secretary and Chief of Staff since January 2017.

Kersey is a native of Bluefield in Mercer County and currently resides in Charleston with his wife and two children. He is a graduate of the WVU College of Law. Kersey joined the WV Secretary of State’s Office in 2017 as Deputy Legal Counsel and Elections Division Director. In 2019, he was promoted to General Counsel and was designated as Deputy Secretary in 2021.

“Chuck has done a wonderful job for our office and the people of West Virginia, and he has been an integral part of our administration,” said Secretary Warner.

“He’s helped steer this office into highly successful endeavors, both in the elections arena and in the business and licensing realm. Together, we have revolutionized the office and brought national acclaim to West Virginia. Chuck has been instrumental in every major project, policy, and initiative we’ve undertaken since I took office,” Warner continued.

“We’re going to miss Chuck but we know that the opportunity to join Senator Capito’s staff as State Director is a great professional move for him. We wish him the absolute best,” Warner said.

Flannery previously served on Capito’s staff when she served as a member of Congress representing West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Warner said that Kersey has a vision for the office to take the state’s infrastructure and customer service to a new level.

“Deak has been a fantastic leader in my office and is more than prepared to take on the role of Chief Deputy & Chief of Staff,” Warner said. “Deak and Chuck worked very closely on advancing the office together for many years. Deak has a clear appreciation for the role and responsibilities of the Secretary of State.”

Warner announced that he will host a lunchtime reception to recognize Flannery next Tuesday, December 19th. The reception will take place from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm in the Governor’s Conference Room in the State Capitol. Friends and colleagues of Flannery’s are welcome to stop by to join Warner and his staff.

CAPTION: Deak Kersey (right) will succeed Chuck Flannery (left) as Chief Deputy & Chief of Staff