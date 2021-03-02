Longtime West Virginia Public Broadcasting host Frank Stowers calls it a day

By Bill Lynch, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The announcement Monday afternoon seemed to come out of nowhere.

Frank Stowers opened his classical music radio show on West Virginia Public Broadcasting with a simple statement.

He said, “I regret to say that today is my last day on the air. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss the music I’ve been able to share for the last 36 years.”

After a pause, the 93-year-old added, “Well, let’s get on with it.”

Then he started the music. He had a job to do.

His decision to retire caught the staff at WVPB off guard. Stowers, who began working part-time at the station in the mid-1980s, following his retirement from Union Carbide, seldom missed work for weather or anything else…

