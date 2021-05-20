Local businesses require masks despite loosened restrictions in West Virginia

By Gabriella Brown, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mask mandates have been lifted in West Virginia for vaccinated individuals, but signs requiring customers to wear masks still hang in the windows of many local businesses.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s quite safe enough,” said Tre Tarantini, manager at The Grind coffee shop. “The vaccine isn’t quite widely distributed enough for it to be safe to return things kind of totally back to normal.”

Gov. Jim Justice announced May 14 vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks. This was in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask under its public health recommendations.

Prior to the CDC’s announcement, Justice said the mask mandate would be lifted on West Virginia Day on June 20. Now, June 20 marks the day the mandate will be lifted for unvaccinated individuals as well.

This abrupt change left businesses to decide whether to enforce rules of their own. ..

