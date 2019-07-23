Local businesses in W.Va. talk about profit effects of World Scout Jamboree

By Jordyn Johnson for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

Tig Dacal (left), Mark Nagye (center), and Janie Fansler (right), of American Electric Equipment Inc., stand in front of the OMAX 120X Series abrasive water jet used to create hundreds of items at the Summit Betchel Reserve. Photo bbby Kenny Kemp

BECKLEY, W.Va. — About 43,000 Boy Scouts from more than 150 countries arrived throughout the day on Monday at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Southern West Virginia.

The event, held every four years, has not been in the United States since 1967, and this year is set to be the largest in Scouting history — and for one local business in Beckley, the Boy Scouts have caused business to boom.

American Electric Equipment Inc. has been around since 1985, and builds equipment for electrical needs such as power distribution, substations, starters and ground monitoring. …

