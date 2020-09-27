LMC hosts first virtual social media marketing seminar

Release from LMC & Associates:

ELKINS, W.Va. — In partnership with the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce (ERCCC), LMC & Associates recently held its first social media workshop focused on “Developing Your Social Media Plan” via Zoom Video Webinars. Thirty attendees listened to the LMC team discuss the steps to develop a social media plan for their business and received a workbook to fill out and put their new knowledge to work.

Moving forward, ERCCC and LMC & Associates are partnering to host a series of social media marketing courses designed for small business owners, marketing managers, staff who handle social media management or any community member interested in learning more about social media strategies for small businesses. These seminars cover core topics and include a Q&A session. The classes are intended to build off one another as well.

“The Chamber is thrilled to have offered this workshop with Chamber member, LMC & Associates. The skills learned through this class will not only enhance the participants’ social media skills, but they will be felt by their businesses/employers as well as the entire community. We look forward to working with LMC & Associates to bring a second workshop in December, and possibly more in 2021.”

A follow-up class on December 2nd will feature information on: Creating an Engaging Social Media Calendar. The cost for the upcoming workshop is $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non-members.





About LMC & Associates:

LMC & Associates (LMC) is a boutique full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency in Elkins, West Virginia offering expert services in strategic planning, print design, web design, social media management, copywriting, outreach strategy, photography, and videography, among other capabilities.