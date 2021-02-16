HD Media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — HD Media has acquired the Lincoln Journal and the Lincoln News Sentinel through a purchase that was finalized in January.

The Hamlin-based weekly newspapers will join a family of publications that include the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Herald-Dispatch, Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, Coal Valley News and Wayne County News.

“We are proud to add the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln News Sentinel to our roster of outstanding newspapers,” said Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media. “This newspaper has a long and rich history of commitment to the community. We plan to continue that with leading journalism for many years to come.”

Citing retirement as a primary reason for the sale of the papers, previous owners Tom and Patty Robinson reflected on a journey that began in July 1995, when they acquired the papers from Alabama-based Ben Smith Newspaper Group…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/lincoln-journal-news-sentinel-acquired-by-hd-media/article_bf3f42b5-50ce-522a-9750-98b53689ef0c.html