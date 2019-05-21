Legislative work continues on education reform in West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Much focus has been on what Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers are planning for the resumption of the education betterment special session likely next month, but Democratic lawmakers in the House of Delegates and Senate have ideas of their own.

Monday’s resumption of the special session was focused on fixing and passing vetoed legislation. Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus held a press conference just prior to the start of the 2 p.m. session to promote several proposals they believe can help improve education.

“This a combination of many months of work on the part of the Democrats in both the House and in the Senate,” said Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion. “This legislation is for the betterment of education in the State of West Virginia. I don’t think anybody can find any piece of legislation we’re introducing to be objectionable.” …

