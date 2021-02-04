Legislative Lookahead panel talks education

By Tyler Bennett, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Education in the Mountain State was the main discussion, as members of the press and interest groups virtually attended the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead on Wednesday.

A panel made up of Higher Education Policy Commission Chancellor Sarah Tucker; State Department of Education Superintendent Clayton Burch; Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin; and Bonny Copenhaver, president of New River Community and Technical College, discussed the effects COVID-19 had on not only learning in PreK-12 but also in colleges and trade schools as well.

Burch talked about the experiences and the challenges the state went through, with the closing of schools state-wide on March 13, 2020. He said feeding the students and continuing to connect the students was the primary concern to the state.

Before the pandemic, about 500,000 meals by the state were served in the summer of 2019. That compared to 8 million served just this past summer alone, serving a total of 27 million meals to K-12 students by last December…

