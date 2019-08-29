Legacy of Service: W.Va. Children’s Home celebrates 110 years
By Eliana McCutcheon, The Inter-Mountain of Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Children’s Home celebrated 110 years of service to children and the community with a special event Wednesday afternoon.
Attending the celebration were Elkins Mayor Van Broughton, other community leaders, former and current Children’s Home staff members, and representatives of the Tygarts Valley Lions Club and the Chrome Dragons Riding Club.
“I first want to welcome everybody who could be here to celebrate with us,”said Carla McCoy, program manager of the Children’s Home. “Today, we celebrate 110 years of service to the community. I would like to thank all of the staff for their years of service because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be standing here today. …
