Legacy of Service: W.Va. Children’s Home celebrates 110 years

By Eliana McCutcheon, The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Children’s Home celebrated 110 years of service to children and the community with a special event Wednesday afternoon.

W.Va. Delegate Bill Hartman, D-43rd District, speaks at the West Virginia Children’s Home 110-year celebration Wednesday. The Inter-Mountain photo by Eliana McCutcheon

Attending the celebration were Elkins Mayor Van Broughton, other community leaders, former and current Children’s Home staff members, and representatives of the Tygarts Valley Lions Club and the Chrome Dragons Riding Club.

“I first want to welcome everybody who could be here to celebrate with us,”said Carla McCoy, program manager of the Children’s Home. “Today, we celebrate 110 years of service to the community. I would like to thank all of the staff for their years of service because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be standing here today. …

