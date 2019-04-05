Leave a Legacy of Central Appalachia hosting annual meeting, educational opportunity April 23

Release from Leave a Legacy of Central Appalachia:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.— Leave a Legacy of Central Appalachia is hosting an educational opportunity for non-profit development staff on April 23, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Bridgeport Conference Center in Bridgeport, WV.

Holistic Philanthropy: Integrating Planned Giving in Your Fundraising Program will feature two experienced development staff members from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. John C. Woods, JD, will lead a session entitled “Blended Gifts.” Blended Gifts are a combination of current and future giving—major gifts (now) and planned gifts (later). The value of a blended gift lies in the combined benefits that result from the two giving strategies. Learn about how these gift strategies, when combined, can accomplish a donor’s goals while benefitting your organization. John C. Woods, JD is the Assistant Vice President for Estate and Gift Planning at the Ohio State University.

Bill Bartonlini, Ph.D., ACFRE will lead “Asking without Fear.” Asking for money makes many people nervous – but it doesn’t have to! This session will help you feel comfortable personally asking others for gifts. You will learn how to develop a plan, get yourself ready to ask, and make sure you have the tools necessary for success. This interactive session will also explore the psychology of the prospective donor, their needs, and techniques you can use to successfully close the gift. Join master teacher Bill Bartolini, who has taught major gifts fundraising at Columbia University, in this entertaining and useful master class on Asking. Bill Bartolini is the Senior Philanthropic Advisor for Principal Gifts at The Ohio State University.

Registration is open to the public and is $45 (includes lunch). To register for the event, email dberry@te-associates.com by April 18. Sponsors include Arnett Carbis Toothman, CPAs and Advisors, Davis Health System Foundation, and the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc.

Leave a Legacy of Central Appalachia is a consortium of non-profit organizations in the Appalachia region dedicated to educating and inspiring people from all walks to life to make gifts to their favorite charities through their wills.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Jeff Taylor at 304-342-2113 or e-mail him at jefftaylor@umfwv.org