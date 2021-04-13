Lauren Alexander, PA-C, joins Growing Coplin Health Systems

Release from Coplin Health Systems:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Coplin Health Systems is pleased to introduce and welcome Lauren Alexander, PA-C, who will be closely caring for patients at the Parkersburg locations.

Alexander earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Akron in 2014. She graduated Magna cum laude. In 2016, she received her Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant studies from Marietta College.

Lauren is excited to join the Coplin health team as she has a strong desire to be part of a group that works to better the health and wellness of others. She will provide care for patients of all ages who suffer from acute to chronic diseases and will offer preventative health screenings, physical exams, sports exams, minor surgical procedures, and women’s health care. As she progresses into her role at Coplin, she is hoping to be part of the process of adding a lactation and breastfeeding support group once certified.

“Lauren’s energy and passion for her patients and their health is an exciting addition to Coplin’s two Parkersburg locations, she’s a great fit to both care teams” says Carrie Pennybacker, CCO of Coplin Health Systems.

As far as professional interests, Alexander is intrigued by vaccines and disease prevention, women’s health/cancer screening, diabetes/obesity and postpartum care.

She enjoys developing relationships with patients and their families and being with patients during their toughest and best days of recovery. Alexander also enjoys educating her patients on how to lead a healthier life and providing information that could prevent risky health complications.

When not caring for patients and assisting staff, Alexander enjoys spending time with husband, Ian, and two sons, coffee dates with friends, reading medical journals and running. She is an active member of the St. John Catholic Church.