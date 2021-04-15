Kroger Health continues to administer COVID-19 vaccine at its West Virginia pharmacies

Introducing the Focus Hour on April 22 which will dedicate the first hour of business to administering vaccines

Release from Kroger Health:

West Virginia — Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in all its area pharmacies through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan, and in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the CDC as we continue to work to get the citizens of West Virginia vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Chris Koon, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Mid Atlantic division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Dedicating this first hour of business to vaccines starting April 22, will help increase our operational capacity and improve accessibility to the vaccine.”

Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320. Individuals requesting appointment must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.

Throughout the pandemic, Kroger Health has remained an industry leader in offering diagnostic COVID-19 testing solutions, supported by its team of experienced healthcare providers. The company was the nation’s first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers. Now, the added service of offering COVID-19 vaccinations provides the company the opportunity to continue its commitment in flattening the spread of COVID-19. As of April 10, the company has administered over 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across 30 states.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America’s leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners – from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling “food as medicine” to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.