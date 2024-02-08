Kreider appointed WVU Potomac State College interim campus president

West Virginia Press Association

KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Vice Provost Paul Kreider, a seasoned administrator and innovative academic leader, has been named interim campus president of WVU Potomac State College, effective March 16. The appointment follows Keyser Campus President Chris Gilmer’s resignation, which he announced during a late January Faculty Assembly meeting. Gilmer will serve as campus president through March 15.

Kreider, who joined WVU as dean of the College of Creative Arts in July 2011, became associate provost for undergraduate education in 2017 and was named vice provost in 2019. In his role as vice provost, Kreider manages the strategic direction of education throughout the WVU System, including Potomac State College.

“Paul is a proven leader who has already been engaged with the Keyser Campus on a number of initiatives, and he will provide stability for the campus during this time of transition,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said.

As interim president, Kreider will lead operations at the Keyser Campus, overseeing academics, budget, facilities and external relations. He will also help to lead the search for a new permanent campus president. Kreider will continue to serve in his role as vice provost, managing his time between the Morgantown and Keyser campuses.

“I am excited to undertake this new responsibility,” Kreider said. “I feel privileged to be able to work with the Potomac State College faculty, staff, students and alumni as we all strive to address the challenges facing higher education today. It will be a pleasure making Keyser my second home during this time.”

Before joining WVU, Kreider previously served as dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication at Western Illinois University; chair of the Department of Music at Northern Kentucky University; associate dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; chair and assistant chair, coordinator of Vocal Studies and director of Opera Theater at the School of Music at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

His work as an administrator follows a very successful career as a recording artist and performer. As a professional baritone, Kreider sang with renowned operatic companies and symphony orchestras and appeared on stages around the world.

A timeline and process for a permanent campus president search will be shared at a future date.