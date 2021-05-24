‘Keep eating good food and keep on smiling’: life advice from a West Virginia World War II Veteran

By Breanna Francis, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Life for local World War II veteran Kenneth Collis has been a long but enjoyable ride as he’s gone from walking the beaches of Normandy on D-Day to watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play in the front lawn of his Inwood home.

Throughout the history he’s lived and the struggles he’s faced, the 100-year-old said the “good Lord has been good” to him through it all, allowing Collis to find simple pleasures and joy in even the most harrowing of times.

Collis was drafted into the Army in 1941, as threats across the ocean had become more ominous and demanding of United States support, and served in the 83rd Division for five years.

During this time, Collis drove trucks for E Company 2nd Battalion and hauled kitchen equipment and other supplies wherever needed, including the frontlines of battle.

Collis served on several different bases for training including in: Columbus, Ohio; Camp Atterbury, Indiana; Tennessee for maneuvers; Breckinridge, Kentucky; New York and then England for final trainings before going to battle on D-Day and remaining in Germany for the rest of his service…

